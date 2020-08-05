NIOS Result 2020: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Wednesday declared the Senior Secondary result or NIOS 12th result 2020. Students can check their results on the official website of NIOS – results.nios.ac.in. Also Read - JAC 12th Result 2020 POSTPONED, to be Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com at 5 PM Now | Know Here How to Check Scores Online And Via SMS

The NIOS Class 12 Result 2020 can also be checked via SMS, in case the website can’t be accessed. Also Read - JAC 12th Result 2020 For Science, Arts And Commerce to be Out Today at 1 PM | All You Need to Know

The NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary exam and results this year were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board had earlier scheduled to conduct the NIOS exam 2020 in March, which got postponed to July and then was ultimately cancelled due to the worsening pandemic situation. Also Read - WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 Today: Result Time & Steps to Check Scores Here | All You Need to Know

Here’s how to check your NIOS Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the NIOS online portal – results.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your details in the required fields

Step 4: Hit submit and view your result

Step 5: Download it and save the result for future reference.