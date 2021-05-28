New Delhi: National Institute of Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results for the NIOS On-demand exam in April 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the institute i.e. results.nios.ac.in. The candidates must note that the result link has been activated now. Also Read - NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 Result Declared at voc.nios.ac.in. Check Steps to Download

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the NIOS 10th, 12th On-Demand Results 2021:

Visit the official site of NIOS result on results.nios.ac.in

Click on the On-demand result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Save and Download the same for further need.

This year, the National Institute of Open School conducted the examinations from April 1 to April 15 in 2021 across the country. Earlier, NIOS release results for its Asha certificate program on voc.nios.ac.in.

Also, in view of the prevailing second covid wave in-country, the National Institute of Open Schooling postponed its secondary course examinations till further notice which was scheduled June 2021.