NIPER JEE 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has invited online applications for Masters, PhD, and for Integrated PG-PhD courses. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website— niperhyd.ac.in— before May 3, 2022. According to the official schedule, the NIPER Hyderabad will issue the admit cards for the entrance exam on May 16, 2022. The Online NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (computer-based test)will be held on June 12, 2022.Also Read - India Post Group C Recruitment 2022: India Post Announces 9 Job Openings. Apply Before May 9 at indiapost.gov.in

NIPER JEE 2022: Check Important Dates For Masters, Ph.D., and for Integrated PG-PhD Courses

Commencement of online application: April 04, 2022

Last date for online application: May 03, 2022

Download of hall-tickets: May 16, 2022

Online NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (computer-based test): June 12, 2022

Declaration of result on website (www.niperhyd.ac.in): June 21, 2022

Below, we have also mentioned the process through which the candidates can apply in an online manner:

NIPER JEE 2022: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of NIPER, Hyderabad at niperhyd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘NIPER JEE 2022’ tab.

A new webpage will open.

Click on the link that reads, “Apply Online” besides the Online Application option.

Now pay the application fee first.

Check your payment status.

Fill the application form.

Save, Download the application form for future reference.

NIPER JEE 2022: Click Here to Apply Online

The online Interviews for the Ph.D. courses will begin from June 27 to 30, 2022. The final result for PhD courses will be declared on July 05, 2022. The final result for the NIPER masters exam will be declared on June 21, 2022. For more details, please check the information brochure shared by the NIPER, Hyderabad on its official website, niperhyd.ac.in. Also Read - DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 357 Posts at dtc.delhi.gov.in; Check Last Date, Selection Process Here