NIPER JEE 2022 Result: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research(NIPER), Hyderabad has declared the results for the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NIPER JEE 2022 exam can download their scorecards through the official website of NIPER —www.niperhyd.ac.in."NIPER JEE 2022: NIPER JEE 2022 Result Declared," reads the official website.

As per the earlier notification, NIPER JEE 2022 exam was held on June 12, 2022. The examination was held as a Computer-Based Test mode. Below are the steps and a direct link to download NIPER JEE 2022 Result and Scorecard.

NIPER JEE 2022: How to Download NIPER JEE 2022 Scorecard?

Visit the official website of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research(NIPER), Hyderabad at www.niperhyd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NIPER JEE 2022: NIPER JEE 2022 Result Declared.”

Click on the link that reads, “Download Masters Rank Card.”

Enter the login credentials such as Hall Ticket Number.

Your NIPER JEE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the NIPER JEE Masters Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

NIPER JEE 2022: Check Other Details Here

The NIPER JEE 2022 Exam is being conducted for admission to 968 Master in Pharmacy and 180 seats in PhD seats in NIPER Joint Entrance examination participating institutes.