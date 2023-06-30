Home

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Date Revised; Check Schedule, Admit Card at niperguwahati.ac.in

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Date: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati will reconduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examination on July 13, 2023.

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Date: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati will reconduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examination on July 13, 2023, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NIPER JEE examination will be held in two sessions. Candidates should also make necessary arrangements for their accommodation for one more extra day if the examination extends to the next day. Earlier, NIPER JEE 2023 exam was scheduled to be held on June 23. However, it was cancelled due to technical issues in software. One can check the schedule by visiting the official website at niperguwahati.ac.in.

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Date: Check Schedule Here

Session Time of Exam Category Session – I 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Candidates who applied for admission to all Master courses and iPG-PhD (except

Medical Devices) Session – I – I

9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Candidates who applied for admission to all PhD courses except Medical Device Session – II 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Candidates who applied for admission to PG Medical Devices Session – II 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Candidates who applied for admission to PhD in Medical Devices

NIPER JEE 2023 Admit Card Release Date

The Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the NIPER JEE 2023 website https: niperguwahati.ac.in/ using their Application Number, Payment ID, Date of Birth and Mobile Number between July 7 to July 13, 2023.

Candidates are also advised to visit the NIPER JEE website(s) for the latest updates on the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NIPER JEE 2023, he/she can contact on NIPER JEE 2023 Help Desk Nos: 0361- 2800410 / 2800411 or email at niperjee2023@niperguwahati.in.

