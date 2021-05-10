NIPER JEE 2021: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) has postponed its Joint Entrance Exam, NIPER JEE 2021, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the deadline for online application for NIPER 2021 has also been extended till May 15. The entrance exam was initially scheduled for June 5. Also Read - Jr NTR Gets COVID, Isolates Himself With Family Under Doctors' Supervision

NIPER JEE 2021 is being conducted for admissions to 968 Master in Pharmacy (MPharm) and 180 PhD programmes. Interested candidates can apply for NIPER JEE 2021 on the official website niperhyd.ac.in. An application fee for Rs 3,000 will have to be paid online.

NIPER JEE 2021: Eligibility

GPAT/GATE/NET qualification degree

Minimum of 60% aggregate marks, or CGPA of 6.75 on a 10-point scale, or equivalent

NIPER JEE 2021: How to Apply