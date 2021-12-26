NIPER Raebareli Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research(NIPER), Raebareli has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts through the official website of NIPER on niperraebareli.edu.in. The online application form has commenced from December 24. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 31, 2022.Also Read - CGWB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Posts Before Jan 18 | Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Other Details

The deadline to submit the application: January 31, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Professor (Medicinal Chemistry): 01

Professor (Pharmaceutics): 01

Professor Pharmacology & Toxicology: 01

Library & Information officer: 01

Estate & Security Officer: 01

Medical Officer: 01

Public Relation office: 01

Guest House & Hostel Supervisor: 01

Junior Hindi Translator: 01

Receptionist & Telephone Operator: 01

Eligibility Criteria

Professor (Medicinal Chemistry): Ph.D., in Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Chemistry / Medicinal Chemistry / Natural product Chemistry with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm/MS/M.Sc.) in Pharmaceutical Chemistry/ Medicinal Chemistry / Chemistry /Organic Chemistry / Natural Product Chemistry with a very good academic record throughout and at least 10 years of teaching/Research/ Industrial experience with published works of high quality, well recognized and established reputation of having made a conspicuous seminal contribution to knowledge in the above areas.

Professor (Pharmaceutics): Ph. D in Pharmaceutical Sciences with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm / MS) in Pharmaceutics / Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations) /Industrial Pharmacy with a very good academic record throughout, and at least 10 years of Teaching/ Research/ Industrial experience with good publications track record (in SCI journals) / Patents in the above-mentioned areas

Professor Pharmacology & Toxicology: Ph.D., in Pharmaceutical Sciences with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharma/MS/M.Tech/M.Sc.) in the Pharmacology & Toxicology, Regulatory Toxicology, Biotechnology/Medical Biotechnology/Biomedical Sciences with a very good academic record throughout and at least 10 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience with published works of high quality well recognized and established reputation of having made a conspicuous seminal contribution to knowledge in Pharmaceutical and allied areas.

Library & Information officer-Graduation in Library Science or Library & Information Science from recognized University/ Institute

Estate & Security Officer-Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from recognized University/ Institute.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the various posts through the prescribed application format on or before January 31 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification to know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details.

Click Here: NIPER Raebareli Recruitment Detailed Notification