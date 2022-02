NIPER Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited online applications for various posts including that of Technical Assistant, Accountant, and Other. Eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts through niperhyd.ac.in on or before March 02, 2022. For further details on NIPER Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2022: CISCE to Declare Class 10, 12 Scores Tomorrow; Check Release Time, List of Websites to Download

Important Dates

The online application ends on: March 2, 2022 Also Read - Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For These Posts by Feb 26

Vacancy Details

Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-I: 03

Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-II: 02

Administrative Officer:01

Technical Assistant: 01

Accountant: 02

Receptionist cum Telephone Operator: 01

Storekeeper:01

Junior Hindi Translator:01

Assistant Grade-I:01

Assistant Grade-II:03

Junior Technical Assistant:04

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification Also Read - MP Board Exams 2022: Today is Last Day to Register For Class 10, 12 Exams at mbbse.mponline.gov.in | Details Inside

Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-I : M.Sc./M.Pharm/M.V.Sc from a recognised University/Institute.

: M.Sc./M.Pharm/M.V.Sc from a recognised University/Institute. Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-II : M.Sc./M.Pharm/M.V.Sc from recognized University/Institute.

: M.Sc./M.Pharm/M.V.Sc from recognized University/Institute. Administrative Officer : Bachelor’s in any discipline from recognized Institute/ University.

: Bachelor’s in any discipline from recognized Institute/ University. Technical Assistant: Bachelor’s in Computer Sciences from a recognised University/ Institute.

Bachelor’s in Computer Sciences from a recognised University/ Institute. Assistant Grade-I : Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. Assistant Grade-II: Bachelor’s in any discipline from a recognised University/Institute.

Bachelor’s in any discipline from a recognised University/Institute. Junior Technical Assistant: Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science Subject.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

How to Apply?

Those interested can apply for the same on or before March 02, 2022, through the official website- www.niperhyd.ac.in or www.niperhyd.edu.in.