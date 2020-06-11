NIRF India Rankings 2020: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2020. IIT-Madras has been declared as the top-ranking higher education institute with IISc Bengaluru bagging the second place. IIT-Delhi stood at the third place. Also Read - Schools, Colleges And Other Educational Institutions Will Reopen Across India From This Date, HRD Minister Reveals

Among colleges, DU's Miranda House bagged the first position, and Lady Shri Ram (LSR), the second. The Hindu college occupied the third place.

In the university category, IISc Bengaluru topped the charts, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the second place. The third rank went to Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Among medical colleges, AIIMS Delhi bagged the first place, followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

National Law College, Bengaluru, has been awarded as the best law college. Others in line were National Law University, Delhi and NALSAR, Hyderabad.

As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.