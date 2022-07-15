NIRF Ranking 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced list of India’s top institutes. In the list prepared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Education Ministry, colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) have been again ranked best in top colleges across the country. The list for all categories was released at 11 am and will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org shortly. (Currently the site is unresponsive. The story will be updated once the whole list is uploaded on site).Also Read - NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Ranked India's Top Engineering College. Check Full List Here

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top colleges in India

Miranda House, Delhi University Hindu College, Delhi University Presidency College, Chennai Loyola College, Chennai Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi University St Xavier’s College, Kolkata Ramakrshna Mission, Howrah Kirori Mal College, Delhi University

(The List Is Being Updated)

The NIRF assess universities and colleges on various aspects including teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice among other things to determine their annual rankings. The NIRF evaluated universities in eight categories: overall, engineering, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, and dental.