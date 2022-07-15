NIRF Ranking 2022: The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top medical colleges in the country. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Delhi is India’s top medical college, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.Also Read - LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Can Saina Join Sindhu in Semis?

NIRF ranking constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on the parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Best Medical Colleges In India

Rank 1- AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2- PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3- Christian Medial college, Vellore

