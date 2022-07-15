NIRF Ranking 2022: The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top medical colleges in the country. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Delhi is India’s top medical college, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.Also Read - LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Sindhu Wins; Heartbreak For Saina

NIRF ranking constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on the parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 25 Medical Colleges In India

  1. AIIMS Delhi
  2. GMIER, Chandigarh
  3. Christian Medial college, Vellore
  4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
  5. Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
  6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Researc
  7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
  8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  9. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
  11. King George`s Medical University
  12. Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
  13. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
  14. St. John’s Medical College
  15. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
  16. AIIMS Jodhpur
  17. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
  18. Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan
  19. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
  20. S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
  21. Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
  22. AMU
  23. Maulana Azad Medical College
  24. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
  25. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

