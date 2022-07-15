NIRF Ranking 2022: The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top medical colleges in the country. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Delhi is India’s top medical college, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.Also Read - LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Sindhu Wins; Heartbreak For Saina
NIRF ranking constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on the parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 25 Medical Colleges In India
- AIIMS Delhi
- GMIER, Chandigarh
- Christian Medial college, Vellore
- National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Researc
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- King George`s Medical University
- Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
- Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
- St. John’s Medical College
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
- AIIMS Jodhpur
- Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
- Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan
- Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
- Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- AMU
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Brief: AIIMS Delhi has been ranked as the best medical college in the country, according to NIRF ranking 2022.