NIRF Ranking 2022: The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top medical colleges in the country. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Delhi is India's top medical college, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.

NIRF ranking constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on the parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 25 Medical Colleges In India

AIIMS Delhi GMIER, Chandigarh Christian Medial college, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Researc Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Kasturba Medical College, Manipal King George`s Medical University Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences St. John’s Medical College Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research AIIMS Jodhpur Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research AMU Maulana Azad Medical College Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Brief: AIIMS Delhi has been ranked as the best medical college in the country, according to NIRF ranking 2022.