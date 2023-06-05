Home

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Management Institute In India; Check Full List Here

NIRF Ranking 2023: Check Full List Of Top Management Institutes In India

NIRF Ranking 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has regained the top spot in the management category as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Engineering Colleges In India

IIT-Madras IIT-Delhi IIT-Bombay IIT-Kanpur IIT-Roorkee

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Colleges In Overall Rankings in 2023

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

NIRF Law Ranking 2023: Top 3 Law Institutes In India

Rank 1: NLU Bengaluru

NLU Bengaluru Rank 2: NLU Delhi

NLU Delhi Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyderabad

