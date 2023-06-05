By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NIRF Ranking 2023: IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Management Institute In India; Check Full List Here
NIRF Ranking 2023: IIM Ahmedabad retained the top spot as the best management institute in India.
NIRF Ranking 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has regained the top spot in the management category as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Engineering Colleges In India
- IIT-Madras
- IIT-Delhi
- IIT-Bombay
- IIT-Kanpur
- IIT-Roorkee
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Colleges In Overall Rankings in 2023
- Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
- Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
- Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
- Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
- Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
NIRF Law Ranking 2023: Top 3 Law Institutes In India
- Rank 1: NLU Bengaluru
- Rank 2: NLU Delhi
- Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyderabad
