NIRF Ranking 2023: Miranda House Best College In India; 4 DU Colleges In Top 10. Full List Inside

The Ministry Of Education released the list of NIRF Rankings 2023 on Monday.

Interestingly, four out of the top 10 colleges in India are colleges affiliated to Delhi University.

NIRF Ranking 2023 Top 10 Indian Colleges: The India Rankings 2023 (NIRF) which lists the top 10 colleges in India has been released by the government. Delhi University’s Miranda House has been ranked first followed by Hindu College (Delhi), Presidency College (Chennai), PSGR Krishnammal College for Women (Coimbatore), St Xavier’s College (Kolkata), and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (Delhi) among others.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the education minister announced that the Hindu College and Presidency College have been ranked second and third place respectively under the college category.

The Ministry Of Education released the list of NIRF Rankings 2023 on Monday. The India ranking of Loyola College, Tamil Nadu has dropped from 4th position to 7th position this year. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Tamil Nadu was featured in the fourth position followed by St Xavier’s College, Kolkata in the fifth rank.

Miranda House is a constituent college for women that was established in 1948 and is one of the top-ranked colleges in the country. It was founded by Sir Maurice Gwyer.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Colleges In India

Rank 1: Miranda House, House, New Delhi

Rank 2: Hindu College, New Delhi

Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai

Rank 4: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Rank 5: St. Xavier’s College for Women, Kolkata

Rank 6: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

Rank 7: Loyola College, Chennai

Rank 8: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Cenetenary College,Kolakta

Rank 9: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Rank 10: Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

