NIRF Ranking 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. The NIRF Ranking 2022 was released at 11:00 AM for eleven categories — Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.
TOP 10 Institutes In 'OVERALL' Category
TOP 10 Institutes In ‘OVERALL’ Category
- Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
- Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
- Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
- Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
- Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
- Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
- Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
- Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
- Rank 9: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
- Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Check Top 10 Universities
- Rank 1: IISC Bengaluru
- Rank 2: JNU
- Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia
- Rank 4: Jadavpur University
- Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham
- Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 7: Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- Rank 8: Calcutta University
- Rank 9: Vellore Institute of Technology
- Rank 10: University of Hyderabad
Top 10 Management Institutes of India
- Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
- Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
- Rank 3: IIM Calcutta
- Rank 4: IIT Delhi
- Rank 5: IIM Kozhikode
- Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow
- Rank 7: Indian Institute of Management Indore
- Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
- Rank 9: National Institute of Industrial Engineering
- Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Top 10 Medical Colleges in India
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
10- Best Dental Colleges of India
- Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai
- Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Rank 3: Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
- Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
- Rank 5: King George`s Medical University
- Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
- Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
- Rank 8: SRM Dental College
- Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur
- Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Top 10 Institutes of Pharmacy
- Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard
- Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
- Rank 3: Panjab University
- Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology and Science – Pilani
- Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy
- Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology
- Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy
- Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
- Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad
Top 10 Engineering Colleges
- Rank 1: IIT Madras
- Rank 2: IIT Delhi
- Rank 3: IIT Bombay
- Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
- Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
- Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
- Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
- Rank 8: NIT Tiruchirappalli
- Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad
- Rank 10: NIT Surathkal
Top 10 ‘LAW’ Colleges In India
- Rank 1: National Law School of India University, NLSIU Bengaluru
- Rank 2: National Law University, NLU Delhi
- Rank 3: Symbiosis Law School Pune
- Rank 4: Nalsar University of Law
- Rank 5: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
- Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- Rank 7: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Rank 8: Gujarat National Law University
- Rank 9: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
- Rank 10: National Law University, Jodhpur
Top ‘ARCHITECTURE’ Institutes In India
- Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
- Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Calicut
- Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
- Rank 4: School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
- Rank 5: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
- Rank 6: Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
- Rank 7: School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada
- Rank 8: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
- Rank 9: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Rank 10: School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal
NIRF Rankings 2022: List of Top Colleges in India
NIRF Rankings 2022: List of Top Colleges in India
- Rank 1: Miranda House
- Rank 2: Hindu College
- Rank 3: Presidency College
- Rank 4: Loyola College
- Rank 5: Lady Shri Ram College for Women
- Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- Rank 7: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
- Rank 8: St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
- Rank 9: Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
- Rank 10: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi