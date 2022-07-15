NIRF Ranking 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. The NIRF Ranking 2022 was released at 11:00 AM for eleven categories Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.Also Read - NIRF Ranking 2022: NLSIU Bengaluru Is India's Best Law College. Check Complete List Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a list of colleges that have secured top positions in various disciplines of study. Check the list below. Also Read - And India's Top 10 Business Colleges Are...

TOP 10 Institutes In ‘OVERALL’ Category

  • Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
  • Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
  • Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
  • Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
  • Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
  • Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
  • Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
  • Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
  • Rank 9: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
  • Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Check Top 10 Universities

  • Rank 1: IISC Bengaluru
  • Rank 2: JNU
  • Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia
  • Rank 4: Jadavpur University
  • Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham
  • Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University
  • Rank 7: Manipal Academy of Higher Education
  • Rank 8: Calcutta University
  • Rank 9: Vellore Institute of Technology
  • Rank 10: University of Hyderabad

Top 10 Management Institutes of India

  • Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
  • Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
  • Rank 3: IIM Calcutta
  • Rank 4: IIT Delhi
  • Rank 5: IIM Kozhikode
  • Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow
  • Rank 7: Indian Institute of Management Indore
  • Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
  • Rank 9: National Institute of Industrial Engineering
  • Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

  • Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
  • Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
  • Rank 3: Christian Medical College
  • Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
  • Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
  • Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
  • Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  • Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

10- Best Dental Colleges of India

  • Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai
  • Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
  • Rank 3: Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
  • Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
  • Rank 5: King George`s Medical University
  • Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
  • Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
  • Rank 8: SRM Dental College
  • Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur
  • Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Top 10 Institutes of Pharmacy

  • Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard
  • Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
  • Rank 3: Panjab University
  • Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
  • Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology and Science – Pilani
  • Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy
  • Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology
  • Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy
  • Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
  • Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

Top 10 Engineering Colleges

  • Rank 1: IIT Madras
  • Rank 2: IIT Delhi
  • Rank 3: IIT Bombay
  • Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
  • Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
  • Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
  • Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
  • Rank 8: NIT Tiruchirappalli
  • Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad
  • Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

Top 10 ‘LAW’ Colleges In India

  • Rank 1: National Law School of India University, NLSIU Bengaluru
  • Rank 2: National Law University, NLU Delhi
  • Rank 3: Symbiosis Law School Pune
  • Rank 4: Nalsar University of Law
  • Rank 5: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
  • Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  • Rank 7: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  • Rank 8: Gujarat National Law University
  • Rank 9: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
  • Rank 10: National Law University, Jodhpur

Top ‘ARCHITECTURE’ Institutes In India

  • Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
  • Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Calicut
  • Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
  • Rank 4: School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
  • Rank 5: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  • Rank 6: Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
  • Rank 7: School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada
  • Rank 8: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
  • Rank 9: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  • Rank 10: School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

NIRF Rankings 2022: List of Top Colleges in India

  • Rank 1: Miranda House
  • Rank 2: Hindu College
  • Rank 3: Presidency College
  • Rank 4: Loyola College
  • Rank 5: Lady Shri Ram College for Women
  • Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
  • Rank 7: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
  • Rank 8: St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
  • Rank 9: Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
  • Rank 10: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
