NIRF Ranking 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. The NIRF Ranking 2022 was released at 11:00 AM for eleven categories — Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a list of colleges that have secured top positions in various disciplines of study. Check the list below.

TOP 10 Institutes In ‘OVERALL’ Category

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Rank 9: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Check Top 10 Universities

Rank 1: IISC Bengaluru

Rank 2: JNU

Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 4: Jadavpur University

Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 7: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Rank 8: Calcutta University

Rank 9: Vellore Institute of Technology

Vellore Institute of Technology Rank 10: University of Hyderabad

Top 10 Management Institutes of India

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore

Rank 3: IIM Calcutta

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIM Kozhikode

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Management Indore

Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

Rank 9: National Institute of Industrial Engineering

National Institute of Industrial Engineering Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

10- Best Dental Colleges of India

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai

Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Rank 3: Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 5: King George`s Medical University

Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Rank 8: SRM Dental College

Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur

Govt. Dental College, Nagpur Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Top 10 Institutes of Pharmacy

Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard

Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

Rank 3: Panjab University

Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology and Science – Pilani

Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy

Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy

Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

Top 10 Engineering Colleges

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad

: IIT Hyderabad Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

Top 10 ‘LAW’ Colleges In India

Rank 1: National Law School of India University, NLSIU Bengaluru

Rank 2: National Law University, NLU Delhi

Rank 3: Symbiosis Law School Pune

Rank 4: Nalsar University of Law

Rank 5: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 7: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Rank 8: Gujarat National Law University

Rank 9: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Siksha `O` Anusandhan Rank 10: National Law University, Jodhpur

Top ‘ARCHITECTURE’ Institutes In India

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Calicut

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Rank 4: School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

Rank 5: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

Rank 7: School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada

Rank 8: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Rank 9: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Rank 10: School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

NIRF Rankings 2022: List of Top Colleges in India