NIRF Rankings 2022: The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top engineering colleges in the country. IIT Madras is India's top engineering college, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.

NIRF ranking constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on the parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Best Engineering Colleges In India