NIRF Rankings 2022: The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top state-aided colleges in the country. NIRF ranking constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on the parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.Also Read - NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Ranked India's Top Engineering College. Check Full List Here

“Proud that, according to NIRF 2022 India Ranking, Jadavpur University & Calcutta University are at first and second positions among all State aided Universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier’s is 8th in the country. Congratulations to our academic fraternity & students,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.