NIRF Ranking 2022: National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF Ranking 2022) ranked Miranda College as the best college in India. This is followed by Hindu College and Presidency college Chennai in the third position. Last year, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), affiliated to Delhi University, Loyola College from Chennai, St. Xavier’s College from Kolkata, and Ramakrishna Mission Hindu College from Howrah, were ranked as top five colleges, under NIRF’s colleges category.Also Read - NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Ranked India's Top Engineering College. Check Full List Here

NIRF ranking 2022 constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on the parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception. Also Read - NIRF Ranking 2022: Delhi University Colleges Tops Yet Again, Check List of India's Top 50 Colleges

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2022 Name of the College State 1 Miranda College Delhi 2 Hindu College Delhi 3 Presidency College Tamil Nadu 4 Loyola College Tamil Nadu 5 Lady Shri Ram College for Women Delhi 6 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women Tamil Nadu 7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College Delhi 8 St Xavier’s College West Bengal 9 Ramakrishna Misson Vidyamandir West Bengal 10 Kirori Mal College Delhi

This year as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated in the sixth edition of NIRF 2022 Rankings. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to eleven in 2021 when the research category was introduced. Also Read - NIRF Ranking 2022: AIIMS Delhi Is India's No 1 Medical College. Check List Here