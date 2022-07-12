NIRF Rankings 2022 To Be Released on July 15: The National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 would be released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15, 2022 via a virtual conference. The announcement for the same was made on Tuesday by the Education Ministry. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Agitating Students Approach Education Ministry, Demand Postponement of Medical Exam

On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education , Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains,” stated the tweet. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Here's How to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/zqY1HWXHov — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 12, 2022

Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Not to be Postponed, Confirms Official; Admit Card Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NIRF Rankings 2022 for India would be released in 11 categories including Overall, Universities, Management, Colleges, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), and Law and Research Institutions.

The NIRF Rankings for colleges, universities, and institutes are adopted based on the quality of Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Peer Perception. The 2022 rankings would be revealed on Friday, July 15.

National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF is a methodology which was adopted by the Ministry of Education to rank institutions of higher education in India. The Framework came into being on September 29, 2015.