NIRF Ranking 2022: The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top law colleges in the country. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has been ranked as the country’s top law college, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022 list shared by the Centre.Also Read - NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Ranked India's Top Engineering College. Check Full List Here

NIRF Ranking 2022: 25 top law colleges in India

  1. NLSUI, Bengaluru
  2. NLU Delhi
  3. Symbiosis Law School, Pune
  4. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
  5. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
  6. IIT Kharagpur
  7. Jamia Millia Islamia
  8. Gujarat National Law University
  9. Siksha `O` Anusandhan
  10. NLU Jodhpur
  11. KIIT, Bhubaneswar
  12. AMU
  13. LPU
  14. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
  15. National Law Institute University
  16. Christ University, Bengaluru
  17. Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
  18. The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
  19. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
  20. BHU
  21. UPES
  22. National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi
  23. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
  24. National Law University and Judicial Academy
  25. National Law University, Cuttack

Brief: The Centre on Friday released the NIRF ranking 2022 list of India’s top 25 law colleges. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has secured the top position for best law college in India, according to the NIRF ranking 2022.