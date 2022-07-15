NIRF Ranking 2022: The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top law colleges in the country. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has been ranked as the country’s top law college, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022 list shared by the Centre.Also Read - NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Ranked India's Top Engineering College. Check Full List Here
NIRF Ranking 2022: 25 top law colleges in India
- NLSUI, Bengaluru
- NLU Delhi
- Symbiosis Law School, Pune
- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
- The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
- IIT Kharagpur
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Gujarat National Law University
- Siksha `O` Anusandhan
- NLU Jodhpur
- KIIT, Bhubaneswar
- AMU
- LPU
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- National Law Institute University
- Christ University, Bengaluru
- Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
- The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
- BHU
- UPES
- National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi
- Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
- National Law University and Judicial Academy
- National Law University, Cuttack
