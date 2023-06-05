Home

Education

NIRF Rankings 2023: AIIMS New Delhi Remains Top Medical College, Check Full List Here

NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5, 2023. This year, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has once again secured the top rank in the list of the NIRF medical college ranking 2023.

Since the medical category was added to the NIRF India ranking in 2018, the central government-run institute has been the best medical college in the country. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been accepted by the MoE and launched by Honourable Minister for Education on 29th September 2015.

You may like to read

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top Medical Colleges In India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Delhi is India’s top medical college, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical Colleges Of India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. Rank 2 : Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Christian Medical College, Vellore. Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore.

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore. Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges Of India

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal Rank 3: Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges In India

Rank 1: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology &Science,

Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Rank 6: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Rank 7: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

Rank 8: Panjab University, Chandigarh

Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Science, Manipal

Rank 10: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore

This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.The Ministry of Education (MoE) has added a new category to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023. Along with the existing categories of colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental colleges, the new discipline “Agriculture and Allied Sectors” has been added. In addition, the Architecture discipline has been renamed Architecture and Planning discipline in the category list. NIRF evaluates Indian educational institutions in the areas of teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practise, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

