NIRF Rankings 2023: Check List Of India’s Best Ranked Institutes In All Disciplines
NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5, 2023, v
NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5, 2023, via a virtual conference. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been accepted by the MoE and launched by Honourable Minister for Education on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.
NIRF Ranking 2023: Check Top 10 Overall
- Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
- Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
- Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
- Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
- Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
- Rank 6: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
- Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
- Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
- Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru Unvirsity, JNU, New Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2023: Check Top 10 Universities
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is India’s top university, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.
- Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
- Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
- Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Rank 4: Jadavpur University Kolkata
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.
- Rank 6: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
- Rank 7: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Rank 8: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
- Rank 9: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
- Rank 10: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras Number 1 Engineering College In India; Check Full List Here
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the overall college ranking and also occupied the top spot in the best engineering colleges in the country list.
- Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
- Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
- Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
- Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
- Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
- Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology,Guwahati
- Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
- Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
- Rank 10: Jadavpur University, Kolkata
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges In India
- Rank 1: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
- Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology & Science,
- Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
- Rank 6: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- Rank 7: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru
- Rank 8: Panjab University, Chandigarh
- Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Science, Manipal
- Rank 10: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Colleges In India
- Rank 1: Miranda House, House, New Delhi
- Rank 2: Hindu College, New Delhi
- Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai
- Rank 4: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- Rank 5: St. Xavier’s College for Women, Kolkata
- Rank 6: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
- Rank 7: Loyola College, Chennai
- Rank 8: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Cenetenary College,Kolakta
- Rank 9: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
- Rank 10: Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2023: IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Management Institute In India; Check Full List Here
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has regained the top spot in the management category as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.
- Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
- Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
- Rank 3: IIM Kozhikode
- Rank 4: IIT Calcutta
- Rank 5: IIM Delhi
- Rank 6: IIM Lucknow
- Rank 7: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
- Rank 8: IIM Indore
- Rank 9: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
- Rank 10: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Bombay
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Law Colleges In India
- Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi
- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
- The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges Of India
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
- Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
- AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
The Ministry of Education (MoE) has added a new category to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023. Along with the existing categories of colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental colleges, the new discipline “Agriculture and Allied Sectors” has been added. In addition, the Architecture discipline has been renamed Architecture and Planning discipline in the category list. NIRF evaluates Indian educational institutions in the areas of teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practise, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
