Home

Education

NIRF Rankings 2023: Check List Of India’s Best Ranked Institutes In All Disciplines

NIRF Rankings 2023: Check List Of India’s Best Ranked Institutes In All Disciplines

NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5, 2023, v

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Press Conference Underway; List of Top Universities, Colleges To Release Shortly.(Photo Credit: india.com)

NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5, 2023, via a virtual conference. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been accepted by the MoE and launched by Honourable Minister for Education on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Check Top 10 Overall

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Rank 5 : Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Rank 6: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru Unvirsity, JNU, New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2023: Check Top 10 Universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is India’s top university, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.

You may like to read

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Rank 4: Jadavpur University Kolkata

Jadavpur University Kolkata Rank 5 : Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Rank 6: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Rank 7: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore

Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore Rank 8: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore Rank 9: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Rank 10: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras Number 1 Engineering College In India; Check Full List Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the overall college ranking and also occupied the top spot in the best engineering colleges in the country list.

Trending Now

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology,Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology,Guwahati Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Indian Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli Rank 10: Jadavpur University, Kolkata

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges In India

Rank 1: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology & Science,

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Rank 6: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali Rank 7: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru Rank 8: Panjab University, Chandigarh

Panjab University, Chandigarh Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Science, Manipal

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Science, Manipal Rank 10: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Colleges In India

Rank 1: Miranda House, House, New Delhi

Miranda House, House, New Delhi Rank 2 : Hindu College, New Delhi

: Hindu College, New Delhi Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai

Presidency College, Chennai Rank 4: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore Rank 5: St. Xavier’s College for Women, Kolkata

St. Xavier’s College for Women, Kolkata Rank 6: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi Rank 7: Loyola College, Chennai

Loyola College, Chennai Rank 8: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Cenetenary College,Kolakta

Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Cenetenary College,Kolakta Rank 9: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Kirori Mal College, New Delhi Rank 10: Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Management Institute In India; Check Full List Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has regained the top spot in the management category as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad Rank 2: IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore Rank 3: IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode Rank 4: IIT Calcutta

IIT Calcutta Rank 5 : IIM Delhi

: IIM Delhi Rank 6: IIM Lucknow

IIM Lucknow Rank 7: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai Rank 8 : IIM Indore

: IIM Indore Rank 9: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur Rank 10: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Bombay

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Law Colleges In India

Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges Of India

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has added a new category to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023. Along with the existing categories of colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental colleges, the new discipline “Agriculture and Allied Sectors” has been added. In addition, the Architecture discipline has been renamed Architecture and Planning discipline in the category list. NIRF evaluates Indian educational institutions in the areas of teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practise, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES