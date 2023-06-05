NIRF Rankings 2023: IISc Bengaluru Ranks First In ‘University’ Category. Complete List Inside

Home

NIRF Rankings 2023: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is India’s top university, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.

NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5, 2023, via a virtual conference. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been accepted by the MoE and launched by Honourable Minister for Education on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.”Release of India Rankings 2023 on 5th June 2023 at 11:00 am. Click here to view live webcast Ministry of Education ( ),” reads the official statement on the website.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has added a new category to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023. Along with the existing categories of colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental colleges, the new discipline “Agriculture and Allied Sectors” has been added. In addition, the Architecture discipline has been renamed Architecture and Planning discipline in the category list.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Check Top 10 Universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is India’s top university, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry.

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Rank 4: Jadavpur University Kolkata

Jadavpur University Kolkata Rank 5 : Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India.

: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. Rank 6: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Rank 7: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore

Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore Rank 8: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore Rank 9: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Rank 10: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

NIRF evaluates Indian educational institutions in the areas of teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practise, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

