ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras Nummber 1 Engineering College In India; Check Full List Here

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras Nummber 1 Engineering College In India; Check Full List Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras ranked as the top engineering college in India as per the NIRF rankings 2023.

Updated: June 5, 2023 12:06 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

NIRF rankings 2023, india rankings 2023,nirf rankings, NIRF Ranking 2023, NIRF college Ranking 2023, NIRF Ranking Engineering 2023, NIRF Ranking 2023 Engineering College, NIT NIRF Ranking 2023, NIRF Ranking list, VIT NIRF Ranking 2023, VIT NIRF Ranking, NIRF Ranking 2023 for Engineering, What is NIRF Ranking, NIRF Engineering Ranking 2023, SRM NIRF Ranking 2023, NIRF Medical College Ranking 2023, LPU NIRF Ranking 2023, NIRF Ranking 2023 Engineering College, NIRF University Ranking 2023, University Ranking in india 2023, nirf, nirf rankings, nirf rankings 2023, top colleges, education minister
NIRF Ranking 2023: Check Full List Of India's Top Engineering Colleges

NIRF Rankings 2023: The Union Education Ministry released the  National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2023 list of top engineering colleges in India. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the overall college ranking and also occupied the top spot in the best engineering colleges in the country list.

Reacting to the NIRF 2023 ranking, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said, “It gives me immense joy to share that IIT Madras has yet again emerged as a topper in the Overall and Engineering categories of the National Institute Rankings Framework 2023 conducted by the Union Ministry of Education. This is just a reinforcement of our efforts to be recognised as a global leader in research and education and it gives me pride that we are on track on the Strategic Plan outlined for IIT Madras.”

You may like to read

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Engineering Colleges In India

  1. IIT-Madras
  2. IIT-Delhi
  3. IIT-Bombay
  4. IIT-Kanpur
  5. IIT-Roorkee

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Colleges In Overall Rankings in 2023

  • Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
  • Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
  • Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  • Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  • Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

NIRF Law Ranking 2023: Check top 3 law institutes in India

  • Rank 1: NLU Bengaluru
  • Rank 2: NLU Delhi
  • Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyderabad

NIRF Rankings: Top 10 Colleges In Overall Rankings in 2022

  1. IIT Madras
  2. IISc Bangalore
  3. IIT Bombay
  4. IIT Delhi
  5. IIT Kanpur
  6. IIT Kharagpur
  7. IIT Roorkee
  8. IIT Guwahati
  9. AIIMS Delhi
  10. Jawaharlal Nehru University

Last year, IIT Madras emerged as the best engineering college in the NIRF 2022 ranking.

  1. IIT Madras
  2. IIT Delhi
  3. IIT Bombay
  4. IIT Kanpur
  5. IIT Kharagpur
  6. IIT Roorkee
  7. IIT Guwahati
  8. NIT Trichy
  9. IIT Hyderabad
  10. NIT Karnataka
  11. Jadavpur University
  12. VIT Vellore
  13. IIT BHU
  14. IIT (Indian School of Mines)
  15. NIT Rourkela
  16. IIT Indore
  17. Anna University
  18. Institute of Chemical Technology
  19. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  20. IIT Mandi
  21. NIT Warangal
  22. IIT Ropar
  23. IIT Gandhinagar
  24. SRM IST
  25. Amity University

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.