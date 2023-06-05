Home

Education

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras Nummber 1 Engineering College In India; Check Full List Here

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras Nummber 1 Engineering College In India; Check Full List Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras ranked as the top engineering college in India as per the NIRF rankings 2023.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Check Full List Of India's Top Engineering Colleges

NIRF Rankings 2023: The Union Education Ministry released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2023 list of top engineering colleges in India. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the overall college ranking and also occupied the top spot in the best engineering colleges in the country list.

Reacting to the NIRF 2023 ranking, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said, “It gives me immense joy to share that IIT Madras has yet again emerged as a topper in the Overall and Engineering categories of the National Institute Rankings Framework 2023 conducted by the Union Ministry of Education. This is just a reinforcement of our efforts to be recognised as a global leader in research and education and it gives me pride that we are on track on the Strategic Plan outlined for IIT Madras.”

You may like to read

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Engineering Colleges In India

IIT-Madras IIT-Delhi IIT-Bombay IIT-Kanpur IIT-Roorkee

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Colleges In Overall Rankings in 2023

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

NIRF Law Ranking 2023: Check top 3 law institutes in India

Rank 1: NLU Bengaluru

NLU Bengaluru Rank 2: NLU Delhi

NLU Delhi Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyderabad

NIRF Rankings: Top 10 Colleges In Overall Rankings in 2022

IIT Madras IISc Bangalore IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati AIIMS Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University

Last year, IIT Madras emerged as the best engineering college in the NIRF 2022 ranking.

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati NIT Trichy IIT Hyderabad NIT Karnataka Jadavpur University VIT Vellore IIT BHU IIT (Indian School of Mines) NIT Rourkela IIT Indore Anna University Institute of Chemical Technology Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham IIT Mandi NIT Warangal IIT Ropar IIT Gandhinagar SRM IST Amity University

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES