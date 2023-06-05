By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Roorkee Ranked Top Institute of Architecture and Planning | Full List Here
NIRF Ranking 2023: The other top institutes include National Institute of Technology, Calicut; Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli; and School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi.
NIRF Ranking 2023 Latest Updates: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Ranking 2023) was released on June 5 at 11 AM by the education ministry. This year, IIT Madras has topped the overall rankings while IISc Bengaluru has been ranked as the top university this year. On the other hand, Indian Agricultural Research Institute has secured the top rank in agriculture and allied sectors, a category that has been introduced this year.
As per the NIRF Ranking 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has ranked as the top Institutes of Architecture and Planning in India. The other top institutes include National Institute of Technology, Calicut; Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli; and School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi.
This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has emerged as the top institute in India and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Delhi were ranked second and third respectively in the overall NIRF ranking 2023.
Notably, this is the eighth edition of NIRF ranking in India and the first edition was released in April 2016.
As part of the ranking framework of the education ministry, higher education institutes across the country are assessed on various parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
This year, the NIRF Rankings have been released for a total of 12 categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental, law and research institutions and agriculture and allied sector.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Institutes of Architecture and Planning
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- National Institute of Technology Calicut
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
- School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.