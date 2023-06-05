Home

Education

NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Roorkee Ranked Top Institute of Architecture and Planning | Full List Here

NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Roorkee Ranked Top Institute of Architecture and Planning | Full List Here

NIRF Ranking 2023: The other top institutes include National Institute of Technology, Calicut; Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli; and School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Notably, this is the eighth edition of NIRF ranking in India and the first edition was released in April 2016.

NIRF Ranking 2023 Latest Updates: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Ranking 2023) was released on June 5 at 11 AM by the education ministry. This year, IIT Madras has topped the overall rankings while IISc Bengaluru has been ranked as the top university this year. On the other hand, Indian Agricultural Research Institute has secured the top rank in agriculture and allied sectors, a category that has been introduced this year.

As per the NIRF Ranking 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has ranked as the top Institutes of Architecture and Planning in India. The other top institutes include National Institute of Technology, Calicut; Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli; and School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi.

You may like to read

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has emerged as the top institute in India and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Delhi were ranked second and third respectively in the overall NIRF ranking 2023.

Trending Now

Notably, this is the eighth edition of NIRF ranking in India and the first edition was released in April 2016.

As part of the ranking framework of the education ministry, higher education institutes across the country are assessed on various parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

This year, the NIRF Rankings have been released for a total of 12 categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental, law and research institutions and agriculture and allied sector.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Institutes of Architecture and Planning

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES