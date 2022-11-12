NIRF Rankings 2023: MoE Adds Agriculture and Allied Sectors Discipline; Registrations Ends on Nov 18 at nirfindia.org

NIRF Ranking 2023: The registration link for NIRF 2023 is available on the official website at nirfindia.org.

NIRF Ranking 2023: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has added a new category to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023. Along with the existing categories of colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental colleges, the new discipline “Agriculture and Allied Sectors” has been added. In addition, the Architecture discipline has been renamed Architecture and Planning discipline in the category list.

“New Discipline is added namely, Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Institutions willing to participate may register under Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Overall & Research Category. Architecture discipline is renamed as Architecture and Planning,” reads the official statement on the website.

NIRF RANKING 2023 REGISTRATION: CHECK LAST DATE, OFFICIAL WEBSITE

The NIRF ranking 2023 registration portal is open until November 18, 2022. The registration link for NIRF 2023 is available on the official website at nirfindia.org. The online registration portal will be accessible until 5:00 PM on November 18. The institutions that participated in the previous India rankings process have already been pre-registered.

The NIRF ranking was published in 11 categories last year. Agriculture and Allied Sectors have now been added to the list, bringing the total to 12. There were a total of ten categories prior to 2022. The government added the category of Research Institution last year.

NIRF Evaluates Indian Educational Institutions

NIRF evaluates Indian educational institutions in the areas of teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practise, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.