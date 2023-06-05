ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Check List of Top Universities, Colleges Here
live

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Check List of Top Universities, Colleges Here

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 is all set to be released by Education Ministry on Monday, June 5, 2023, via a virtual conference.

Updated: June 5, 2023 11:28 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Check List of Top Universities, Colleges Here
NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Press Conference Underway; List of Top Universities, Colleges To Release Shortly.(Photo Credit: india.com)

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE Updates: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5, 2023, via a virtual conference. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been accepted by the MoE and launched by Honourable Minister for Education on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.”Release of India Rankings 2023 on 5th June 2023 at 11:00 am. Click here to view live webcast Ministry of Education (webcast.gov.in),” reads the official statement. The lists will include the ranking of higher education institutes in sub-categories including top universities, and top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others.  Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NIRF Rankings 2023, Best Medical Colleges, Top University, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 11:38 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Check Overall Categories

    Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

    Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

    Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

    Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

    Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

  • 11:33 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Check Top Management Institutes

    Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
    Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
    Rank 3: IIM Kozhikode

  • 11:31 AM IST

    NIRF Ranking 2023 Live: IIT Madras shines at top

  • 11:30 AM IST

      NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Jamia Millia Islamia in Top 3

    • 11:27 AM IST

      NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Jamia Millia Islamia in Top 3

    • 11:24 AM IST

      NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: ‘8th edition of NIRF is largest in its scope’ says Anil Sahasrabudhe

    • 11:17 AM IST

      NIRF Ranking 2023 Live: 8th edition of rankings

    • 11:16 AM IST

      NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has added a new category to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023. Along with the existing categories of colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental colleges, the new discipline “Agriculture and Allied Sectors” has been added. In addition, the Architecture discipline has been renamed Architecture and Planning discipline in the category list.

    • 11:14 AM IST

      NIRF Pharmacy Ranking 2023: Best Pharmacy colleges in 2022



      Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

      Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

      Rank 3: Panjab University, Chandigarh

      Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

      Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani

      Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

      Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

      Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

      Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

      Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad

    • 11:05 AM IST

      NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Press conference commences with a 2 minute silence for Odisha train accident victims

    For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    Topics

    More Stories

    By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.