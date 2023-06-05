Home

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: Check List of Top Universities, Colleges Here

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 is all set to be released by Education Ministry on Monday, June 5, 2023, via a virtual conference.

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE Updates: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5, 2023, via a virtual conference. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been accepted by the MoE and launched by Honourable Minister for Education on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.”Release of India Rankings 2023 on 5th June 2023 at 11:00 am. Click here to view live webcast Ministry of Education (webcast.gov.in),” reads the official statement. The lists will include the ranking of higher education institutes in sub-categories including top universities, and top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NIRF Rankings 2023, Best Medical Colleges, Top University, Official Website, and others.

