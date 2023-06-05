Home

NIRF Rankings 2023: Saveetha Institute in Chennai Ranked Top Dental College in India, Check Full List

NIRF Rankings 2023: As per the NIRF Rankings 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT- M) has been ranked as the finest institution in India.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, is the second-best dental college in India.

NIRF Rankings 2023: The NIRF Rankings 2023 was released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday, according to which Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is the top dental college in India. Other top dental colleges in India include Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal; Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune; Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi; and AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru.

The factors of the NIRF Rankings 2023 as given by the official website, include — Teaching, Learning, and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

For NIRF Rankings 2023, a total of 13 categories have been released this year and the lists include ranking of higher education institutes in sub-categories including top universities, top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others.

Notably, there is an increase in the number of colleges that applied for the ranking this year as a total of 8686 institutes took part in NIRF 2023.

Moreover, there is a 150% increase in the number of institutes applying for NIRF since its launch in 2015,.

Nearly 3500 institutes took part NIRF Ranking 2016 and a total of 7254 higher educational institutes participated in 2022. As many as 6272 institutes took part in NIRF 2021.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges Of India

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Institutes in India

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Research Institutes in India Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

