NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology(NIT), Durgapur has invited applications to fill vacancies for the non-teaching staff posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NIT, nitdgp.ac.in till April 29, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 106 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. According to the official notification, “Candidate(s) should upload all supporting documents/testimonials duly self-attested in a single pdf(maximum size of 10 MB) at the appropriate column in the online application.” The online registration process has commenced from April 06, 2022.Also Read - Kirori Mal College Recruitment: Delhi University to Recruit 110 Assistant Professors | Check Complete Details Here

Important Dates

The online application begins: April 06, 2022

The online application ends: April 29, 2022

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 22 posts

Senior Technician: 12 posts

Technician: 25 posts

Library and Information Assistant: 1 post

Junior Engineer: 2 posts

SAS Assistant: 1 post

Superintendent: 4 posts

Personal Assistant: 1 post

Stenographer: 1 post

Senior Assistant: 6 posts

Junior Assistant: 14 posts

Lab Attendant: 12 posts

Office Attendant: 5 posts

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Technical Assistant: First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. /B.Tech./MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University/Institute. Or First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record.

Senior Technician: Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board with at least 60% marks

Or Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Library and Information Assistant: First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Arts/ Commerce from a recognized University /Institute and Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification. Also Read - TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How to Apply | Check Other Details Here

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for

Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, SAS Assistant, Library and Information Assistant, Sr. Technician, Technician, Superintendent, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant posts must pay Rs 1000 as an application fee.

as an application fee. Lab. Attendant/ Office Attendant posts must pay Rs. 800 as an application fee.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can fill the application form through the official website of NIT’s website,nitdgp.ac.in — before April 29, 2022. Also Read - Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 25 Posts at sci.gov.in; Check Details Here