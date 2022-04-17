NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology(NIT), Durgapur has invited applications to fill vacancies for the non-teaching staff posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NIT, nitdgp.ac.in till April 29, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 106 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. According to the official notification, “Candidate(s) should upload all supporting documents/testimonials duly self-attested in a single pdf(maximum size of 10 MB) at the appropriate column in the online application.” The online registration process has commenced from April 06, 2022.Also Read - Kirori Mal College Recruitment: Delhi University to Recruit 110 Assistant Professors | Check Complete Details Here

Important Dates

  • The online application begins: April 06, 2022
  • The online application ends: April 29, 2022

Vacancy Details

  • Technical Assistant: 22 posts
  • Senior Technician: 12 posts
  • Technician: 25 posts
  • Library and Information Assistant: 1 post
  • Junior Engineer: 2 posts
  • SAS Assistant: 1 post
  • Superintendent: 4 posts
  • Personal Assistant: 1 post
  • Stenographer: 1 post
  • Senior Assistant: 6 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 14 posts
  • Lab Attendant: 12 posts
  • Office Attendant: 5 posts

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Technical Assistant: First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. /B.Tech./MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University/Institute. Or First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record.
  • Senior Technician: Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board with at least 60% marks
    Or Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.
  • Library and Information Assistant: First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Arts/ Commerce from a recognized University /Institute and Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science.

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for

  • Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, SAS Assistant, Library and Information Assistant, Sr. Technician, Technician, Superintendent, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant posts must pay Rs 1000 as an application fee.
  • Lab. Attendant/ Office Attendant posts must pay Rs. 800 as an application fee.

How to Apply?

