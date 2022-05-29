NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur has invited applications from Indian nationals to apply for Assistant Professor posts in various departments. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT Jamshedpur at nitjsr.ac.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts till June 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 67 posts will be filled. For more details on the NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Exam on June 19; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Syllabus

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (Pay Level -10, 11, 12) (Pay Level – 10, 11 on contract): 67 Posts

Important Dates

Opening date for submission of online application: May 18

Last date for submission of the online application: June 10

Last date for submission of printout of application form along with the supporting documents: June 15, 2022

NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must have a Ph.D. Degree. For more details, candidates can go through the official notification shared below:

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 1500 as an application fee. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect only. No other mode of fee payment will be accepted.

How to Apply?

The duly completed application form, along with duly self-attested supporting documents, such as the self- attested copies of relevant testimonials, certificates, enclosures etc. must be sent by speed/registered post only so as to reach to “The Registrar, NIT Jamshedpur, Adityapur, Jamshedpur-831014, India” by 15.06.2022 failing which their candidature will not be considered. The envelope containing the application be super-scribed as “Application

for the Post of ………………in the Department of …………