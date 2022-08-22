NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra has released a recruitment notification, inviting Indian Nationals to apply for the posts of Assistant Professors Grade-I in various Departments of the Institute. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Institute at nitkkr.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 05, 2022. A total of 99 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. “Number of vacancies including those under reserved categories are provisional and may change,” reads the official notification.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Postponed For 23 August To Avoid Clash With CBSE Compartment Exam; Official Notification Here

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

Date of publication of detailed notification on Institute website: August 05, 2022

Opening date of online submission of application: August 05, 2022

Closing date of online submission of the application form: September 05, 2022 upto 11:59 p.m.

Last date of receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents: September 10, 2022 upto 05:30 p.m

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor Grade-I: 99 posts

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Check Salary Here

Assistant Professor Grade-I: Level 12 (Rs.1,01,500-1,67,400)

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Ph.D. Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching and research experience in reputed academic Institute or Research and Development Labs or relevant industry.

Ph.D. Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching and research experience in reputed academic Institute or Research and Development Labs or relevant industry. Engineering Department: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) withPh.D. in relevant branch/discipline. Candidates having Ph.D. degree directly after graduation (B.E./B.Tech. etc.) from reputed Institutes/Universities will also be considered if other norms are fulfilled.

First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) withPh.D. in relevant branch/discipline. Candidates having Ph.D. degree directly after graduation (B.E./B.Tech. etc.) from reputed Institutes/Universities will also be considered if other norms are fulfilled. Science/Humanities and Social Sciences Department: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. and relevant discipline.

First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. and relevant discipline. Department of Business Administration: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. in relevant discipline. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details from the detailed notification shared here.

Direct Link: NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment Notification 2022

How to Apply Online?

The candidates need to apply online in the online recruitment portal of the Institute website: www.nitkkr.ac.in from August 05 to September 05, 2022 up to 11:59 PM. Candidates should click on the online application link, read the instructions carefully, and fill in the online application form giving accurate information. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Correction Window Reopens at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Edit Application Form