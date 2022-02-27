NIT Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology(NIT), Warangal has invited applications to fill vacancies for the various faculty positions including that of Professor, Associate Professor, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NIT, Warangal at nitw.ac.in. Note, candidates, must apply online till March 17, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 99 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For Further details on NIT Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 80,000; Apply For These Posts at prasarbharati.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will end on: March 17, 2022

NIT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the positions and the number of vacancies

Professor: 29 posts

Associate Professor: 50 posts

Assistant Professor Grade-I: 12 posts

Assistant Professor Grade-II: 8 posts

NIT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the positions, candidates must have these qualifications.

The Essential Minimum Academic Qualification for the posts of Professor / Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor is Ph.D In the respective discipline and shall have First Class (at least 6.5 CGPA on a scale of 10 or equivalent or 60% aggregate) in the preceding Degrees. Candidates having Ph.D degree directly after B.Tech are also eligible and they should have obtained in First Class at Bachelor’s level.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

NIT Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can fill the application form through the official website of NIT’s website, nitw.ac.in from February 26, 2022, to March 17, 2022.