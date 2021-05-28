NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Technology, Silchar has notified vacancies for for the recruitment of Non Teaching Staff, including Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Librarian, Medical Officer, Hindi Officer, Superintendent, Junior Hindi Translator, Technical Assistant/SAS Assistant/Junior Engineer and Senior Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 July, 2021 by visiting the official website — nits.ac.in. Also Read - PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 490 JE, Clerk, Other Posts is Tomorrow. Check Details

How to Apply for NIT Silchar Job Vacancy 2021

Visit the following link: www.nits.ac.in/non_teaching_recruitment Upload all relevant documents, self-attested, in connection with the credentials claimed by him/her in pdf format at the time of filling up of application form. After submission of the application, the scanned copy of the application form duly signed by the candidate along with documents uploaded at the time of applying has to be forwarded to the Email Id nfapt_21@nits.ac.in with Subject line “Application for the post of :” The applicant must bring the printed copy of the application form duly signed by him/her at the time of written test / personal interview with all original documents and self-attested photocopies of the documents. No need to send the hard copy of the application form. Persons employed in Government and Semi-Government organizations should submit NoC from the current employer at the time of applying for the post. Candidates are encouraged to check the Institute website regularly for any update.

