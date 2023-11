Home

NIT Srinagar Announces Early Winter Vacation Break Following Protests Against Student’s Social Media Post

NIT Srinagar Protest: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), a public technical university located in Srinagar, closed for winter vacation on Thursday — 10 days ahead of schedule — as a precautionary measure, a day after hundreds of students protested against the non-local NIT student for posting inflammatory video/comment on social media. The Islamia College of Science and Commerce suspended all classwork and internal examinations scheduled for the day.

While the Institute declared a holiday for Thursday, the Dean of Students Welfare issued a circular announcing winter vacation in the engineering institute from today. The circular also directed all students living in the hostels to vacate the boarding facility with immediate effect. The Registrar of the institute said the winter vacations “have been preponed only by 10 days” and there will be no academic loss for the students. “Pursuant to approval of the competent authority, winter vacation for students of the institute shall be advanced by 10 days to commence wef 30.11.2023. PhD and PG students shall resume their work from 15th December 2023,” the NIT in the recent notification stated.

“We have winter vacations every year and the same is the case this year also. The vacations were scheduled from December 9 but have been preponed,” Registrar Ateekur Rehman told news agency PTI. Asked about the ongoing examinations of the students, he said the students will write the remaining papers upon their return from winter vacation. “We will ensure that there is no academic loss for the students,” he added.

NIT Srinagar Protest: Why Students Are Protesting?

Protests were conducted at the NIT-Srinagar on Tuesday over a student’s social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who had been sent home on leave. The students blocked both the gates of the institution, located in the Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus. After the protests, police registered a case and started an investigation. Police filed a case against the student for promoting religious enmity between communities. After the massive protests, police registered a case and started an investigation.

NIT Srinagar’s Official Website Down

At present, the website of the NIT Srinagar has been taken down “for maintenance”. “Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. If you need to you can always contact us, otherwise, we’ll be back online shortly! —CSC Web Team,” the message on the website of the NIT Srinagar reads.

As per a PTI report, protests were also held at Amar Singh College and Islamia College here on Wednesday against the post, videos of which were shared by many social media users. “The police received information about a protest by students at the NIT campus. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a student had posted objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student’s own, but taken from YouTube,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi said on Tuesday, PTI reported. Birdi said the content of the post has hurt the religious feelings of the people. “The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar urging legal action. We have taken legal action under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is going on,” the IGP had stated.

