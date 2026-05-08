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NITI Aayog Report: Has Girls enrolment increased at the upper-primary stage? These states showed notable improvement

NITI Aayog Report: Has Girls enrolment increased at the upper-primary stage? These states showed notable improvement

NITI Aayog Report: The NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, has released a detailed report titled 'School Education System in India.'

NITI Aayog Report: Has Girls enrolment increased at the upper-primary stage? These states showed notable improvement(Photo Credit: NITI Aayog pdf screengrab)

New Delhi: The NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, has released a detailed report titled ‘School Education System in India.’ Talking about the Gender-wise Enrolment, the GER for girls at the primary level has declined from 107.38% in 2014-15 to 92.3% in 2024-25.

What does the report speak about the Gross Enrolment Ratio for girls?

According to the NITI Aayog report, several States have recorded a decline in GER for girls at the primary level between 2014-15 and 2024-25. The steepest declines are observed in Madhya Pradesh (107.43 → 76.4) and Bihar (110.41→ 78.9), followed by Uttar Pradesh (115.28 → 83.9) and Gujarat (100.08 → 81.9). Jharkhand (111.68 → 93.1) and Chhattisgarh (106.61 → 89.9) also reflect sizeable declines. Delhi (124.63 → 107.2), Sikkim (110.25 → 95.6), and Rajasthan (102.52 → 89.7) show similar downward trends. Meanwhile, the GER for girls at the upper primary level has shown modest improvement over the past decade, rising from 89.98% in 2014-15 to 92.5% in 2024-25.

Which states have registered notable improvements in GER for girls?

Several States and UTs have registered notable improvements in GER for girls at the upper-primary stage. Gains are most visible in Chandigarh (111.65 → 131.2) and Meghalaya (105.13 → 126.8), followed by Goa (101.74 → 120.3), Telangana (88.91 → 113.5), and Uttarakhand (91.73 → 107.2). Karnataka (90.58 → 103.9), Andhra Pradesh (81.47 → 102.0), and Rajasthan (76.65 → 93.5) also reflect strong advances, having crossed the 100 mark or moved substantially closer to universal coverage. Whereas Sikkim (118.4 → 77.5) shows one of the sharpest falls, followed by Madhya Pradesh (100.05 → 82.7) and Bihar (86.93 → 72.2). Arunachal Pradesh (100.39 → 90.5) and Nagaland (81.3 → 75.2) also record a significant decline. Chhattisgarh (100.22 → 93.0) reflects a similar trend, while Jharkhand (89.56 → 85.3) and Lakshadweep (84.86 → 81.3) report relatively smaller reductions.

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What is Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR)?

Talking about teacher vacancies, India has a teaching workforce of approximately 1.01 Crore, serving across 14 lakh schools nationwide. While steady progress has been made in improving the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR), significant

shortfalls in teacher availability continue to affect the delivery of quality education, particularly in rural and underserved regions, as mentioned by the NITI Aayog report. These areas face high levels of teacher attrition, often driven by regional disparities and infrastructural challenges, which in turn adversely impact learning outcomes, student retention, and grade-to-grade transition rates.

Functional Boy’s toilet facilities

In 2014-15, only about four in five schools had such facilities; within a year, coverage rose sharply and has since remained consistently above 90%. As of 2024-25, 92.4% of schools reported functional toilets for boys. This reflects substantial progress in strengthening school infrastructure. Yet nearly one in twelve schools continue to lack this basic facility, the report stated.

Functional Boy’s girl facilities

The availability of functional girls’ toilets in schools has seen sustained improvement over the past decade. In 2014-15, 85.17% of schools were equipped with these facilities; within a year, coverage rose sharply to above 93% and has since remained consistently high. As of 2024-25, 94% of schools reported having functional girls’ toilets. This stability at a high level reflects the strong policy emphasis placed on gender-responsive infrastructure under programmes such as Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan25 and Samagra Shiksha. However, the fact that around one in fifteen schools still lack such facilities signals the need for continued efforts to achieve full coverage. Universal provision of safe and functional toilets for girls remains essential not only for health and dignity but also for improving attendance, retention, and transition rates, particularly at the upper primary and secondary levels.

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