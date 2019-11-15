NITTTR Recruitment 2019: November 15 is the last date to download admit cards for the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research’s (NITTTR) recruitment drive for the post of Nursery Teachers (NTTs). Interested and eligible candidates, who are yet to download their admit cards, should do so before 5 PM on Friday on recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in, which is the NITTTR’s official website.

Admit cards were made available from November 12, 11 AM onwards. The written exam will be held on November 16, while the answer key will be made available on November 18, at 11 AM. A total of 131 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Steps to download admit cards for NITTTR Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Department of Education’

Step 3: On the next page, under ‘Education Department’, click on ‘Nursery Teachers (NTT)’

Step 4: On the next page, click on ‘Download your admit card by login using credentials’

Step 5: Enter your login credentials and download the admit card

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it for future use

Candidates cal also access the login page directly, by clicking here.

The online application process for the exam took place between September 6-30. The exam will have 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and have 11 different sections. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks will be 40%.