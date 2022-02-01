NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: NLC India Limited has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for different trades. Those interested can apply through the NLC’s official website, nlcindia.in before February 15, 2022. The online application process has started today, as of February 1, 2022. Candidates can check education qualification and other details from below.Also Read - Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply For 219 Civil Judge Posts on gujarathighcourt.nic.in | Check Eligibility Here

Important Dates For NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022

The online application begins: February 1, 2022

The last date to submit NLC online application: February 15, 2022.

Vacancy Details: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 550 vacancies will be filled in the organization.

Graduate Apprentices

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 70 Posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts

Civil Engineering: 35 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 75 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering: 20 Posts

Chemical Engineering: 10 Posts

Mining Engineering: 250 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 85 Posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts

Civil Engineering: 35 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 90 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering: 25 Posts

Mining Engineering: 30 Posts

Pharmacy: 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Candidates can also check the eligibility criteria from the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply