NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: NLC India Limited has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for different trades. Those interested can apply through the NLC's official website, nlcindia.in before February 15, 2022. The online application process has started today, as of February 1, 2022. Candidates can check education qualification and other details from below.
Important Dates For NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022
- The online application begins: February 1, 2022
- The last date to submit NLC online application: February 15, 2022.
Vacancy Details: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 550 vacancies will be filled in the organization.
Graduate Apprentices
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 70 Posts
- Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts
- Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts
- Civil Engineering: 35 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering: 75 Posts
- Computer Science and Engineering: 20 Posts
- Chemical Engineering: 10 Posts
- Mining Engineering: 250 Posts
Technician (Diploma) Apprentices
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 85 Posts
- Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts
- Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts
- Civil Engineering: 35 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering: 90 Posts
- Computer Science and Engineering: 25 Posts
- Mining Engineering: 30 Posts
- Pharmacy: 15 Posts
Eligibility Criteria For NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022
- Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
Candidates can also check the eligibility criteria from the detailed notification shared below.
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 15, 2022, through the official website —nlcindia.in.