NLC India Recruitment 2023: Application Process Starts For Over 200 Executive Engineer, DGM Posts

NLC India Limited has begun the application process for eligible candidates seeking recruitment to the post of Executive Engineer (Mechanical), Deputy General Manager (Mechanical), General Manager (Electrical), and other vacancies. Eligible candidates who wish to get recruited to these posts can apply at the official website nlcindia.in till August 3 up to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive conducted by NLC India Limited aims at filling up a total of 294 vacancies for the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy General Manager and others. To check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other information related to the application and recruitment, candidates can check the official notification on the NLC India website.

NLC India Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

To apply for the recruitment process, the candidates who belong to General/ EWS / OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a total application fee of Rs 854. Candidates belonging to SC /ST / PwD/ Ex-servicemen categories will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 354.

NLC India Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for the recruitment of Executive Engineer (Mechanical), Deputy General Manager (Mechanical), General Manager (Electrical) will be done through online application screening and personal interviews.

“Every provisionally selected candidate, prior to being appointed for the post, is required to undergo Pre-Employment Medical examination as per the prescribed health standards of NLCIL by the Company’s Medical Officer and subject to being found Medically Fit, prescribed for the post,” reads the notification.

For UR / EWS applicants, the minimum qualifying marks in the personal interview is 50 per cent of the prescribed score whereas it is 40 per cent in the case of SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates.

The final selection will be done based on the marks scored by the candidates in the personal interview.

NLC India vacancies 2023: Steps To Apply

On the browser, type the name of the website or simply visit nlcindia.in On the homepage of the website, click on the Careers tab. Next, click on the application link under Advt No 04/2023. Fill up the application form and key in the required details. Upload documents and pay the fee. Submit the form and download it.

