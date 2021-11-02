NLC Recruitment 2021: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation(NLC) on Tuesday announced a recruitment notification under which it will recruit candidates for the post of Industrial Trainee Finance. A total of 56 vacancies have been announced for the Industrial Trainee Finance post.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Admit Cards Soon; Students Adamant on Their Demand, Urge Board to Conduct Exams Online

Eligible candidates can apply for these posts from the official website of Neyveli Lignite Corporation(NLC) on nlcindia.in.

NLC Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

To apply for the post, the maximum age of a candidate is 28 years as of Oct 1, 2021. However, there are relaxations given for the reserved candidates. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories is 33 years as of Oct 1, 2021. Note, before applying for the post, all candidates must check the official notification released by the official website.

NLC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The Registration Process starts on November 1, 2021.

The Registration Process ends on November 22, 2021.

NLC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website nlcindia.in.

Click on the ”Careers” options. A new window will open on the screen.

Click on the link that says “Engagement of Industrial Trainee (Finance), present on the current section’s opening.

Click on the option, ‘Apply Online.’

Log in by registering through the email id and name. Now Fill in the Application Form with the necessary information.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Application form for future reference.

Note to apply for the post, one needs to have qualified the intermediate examination of f Chattered Accountant, conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountant in India, held in 2020, 2021 year. Or candidate must have qualified for the CMA’s intermediate exam, conducted by the Institue of Cost Accountant in India, held in 2020, 2021 year.