NLSAT 2027: NLSIU opens registration for BA LLB, Master’s in Public Policy and PhD; Check how to apply

NLSAT 2027: Candidates are being urged to apply early, with the university promising sample question papers, invites to programme webinars and more for those who do.

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Registrations are open for the BA (Hons), LLB (Hons), Master’s in Public Policy and PhD programmes for the 2027-2028 academic year. File image/PTI

NLSAT 2027: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has begun registration for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2027. Aspirants can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes until March 23, 2027, and the entrance exam is scheduled for April 25, 2027.

If you’re eligible and interested, apply only on the official portal, nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in. The official announcement says applications close at 11:59 pm on March 23, 2027, so don’t leave it to the last minute.

What are the important dates?

Registrations are open for the BA (Hons), LLB (Hons), Master’s in Public Policy and PhD programmes for the 2027-2028 academic year, through the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT 2027). Important registration dates are listed below.

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The last date to apply is March 23, 2027, while the entrance examination will take place on April 25, 2027. Finally, classes will begin on July 1, 2027. The NLSAT will be held on April 25, 2027, at test centres across the country.

What are the programmes?

Here is a list of programmes from which students can choose:

BA (Hons) Programme – The NLS BA (Hons) is a three-year undergraduate programme with the option of an additional fourth year in the research track.

3-Year LLB (Hons) Programme – The three-year LLB (Hons) is a postgraduate professional degree programme that is open to graduates from all disciplines and qualifies them to practice law.

Master’s Programme in Public Policy (MPP) – The Master’s Programme in Public Policy is a two-year interdisciplinary programme focussing on the interface between policy, social sciences, and the law. Through this programme, NLSIU trains young professionals to become policy practitioners capable of supporting inclusive and sustainable development.

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PhD Programmes – The university offers two programmes, namely, PhD (Law) and PhD (Social Sciences, Humanities and Public Policy). As a part of the programme, candidates are also provided an opportunity to teach or participate in ongoing research at NLSIU, in areas related to their dissertation, allowing for deeper integration with the NLSIU community and providing diverse feedback opportunities.

Applying early has its perks, the university says: candidates who do so will get sample question papers, invites to programme webinars and other extras. The academic year kicks off on July 1, 2027, per the official announcement.