NLSIU Bengaluru Admission 2024: Check List of Degree Programmes for International Students

Published: February 16, 2024 2:24 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru announces admission to the B.A., LL.B (Hons.), LL.B (Hons.), LLM, MPP, and PhD programmes for students applying, and eligible under the “international student” category for the Academic Year 2024-25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the University at https://www.nls.ac.in/.

