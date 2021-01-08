The National Law University, Delhi has decided to reschedule AILET 2021 Law Entrance Exam, as per the latest report. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the AILET 2021 Exam is now scheduled to be held on 20th June 2020. As per the earlier notification, AILET 2021 Exam was scheduled to be held on 2nd May. Also Read - Woman Goes into Labour While Taking Law Exam, Gives Birth to a Son & Finishes The Test!

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link to the detailed notification where candidates can get all the latest updates. Or else, they can also visit the official website nludelhi.ac.in for the official release.

AILET 2021 Exam Rescheduled – Read Detailed Notification Here

The notification released by NLU Delhi also confirmed that the application process for the law entrance exam will commence soon. Tentatively, the AILET 2021 application process will begin in the third week of January.

In AILET BA LLB, candidates are asked objective-type questions related current affairs, general knowledge, legal aptitude along with qualitative aptitude.

NLU Delhi conducts AILET every year for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. The test includes 100 objective type questions.