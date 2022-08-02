NMAT 2022 Registration: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) started the registration process for the NMAT 2022 on August 1, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill out the NMAT application form 2022 through the official website, nmat.org. As per the notification, NMAT will be held at 76 exam centres across 73 cities.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in; Exam Begins From September 16

"Renowned institutes such as S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), T.A. Pai Management Institute (All MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) are new additions to the list of schools accepting the NMAT by GMAC score for admission in their respective programmes," reads the official notification.

NMAT 2022 Registration Important Dates

NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: August 01, 2022

NMAT 2022 Registration ends: October 10, 2022

Exam Delivery Start Date: October 10, 2022

Exam Delivery End Date: December 19, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill the application form.

How to Fill NMAT Application Form 2022?

Go to the official website of NMAT 2022 at nmat.org

Enter the registration details by creating an account by entering the email ID.

Select a school preference and add a photograph.

Pay the required NMAT registration fee

Download the NMAT 2022 application form and take a printout of it for further reference.

Check Exam Pattern: NMAT 2022 is a computer-based exam. it will have three sections – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

NMAT 2022 Fees

Test Registration: INR 2800 + applicable taxes

Retake: INR 2800 + applicable taxes

Additional Score Reports (beyond first five): INR 300 per Score Report + applicable taxes

Reschedule: INR 1200 + applicable taxes.

For more details, check the official website of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).