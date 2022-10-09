NMAT 2022 Registration Last Date: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will end the registration process for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 tomorrow, October 10, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill up the NMAT application form 2022 by visiting the official website of NMAT at nmat.org before the deadline ends. As per the schedule, the NMAT examination will be conducted from October 10 to December 19, 2022, at 76 exam centres across 73 cities.Also Read - LIC, Banking, Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022: List of Top Govt/Private Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Candidates can fill up the application form by following the steps given below.

NMAT 2022 REGISTRATION: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: August 01, 2022

NMAT 2022 Registration ends: October 10, 2022

Exam Delivery Start Date: October 10, 2022

Exam Delivery End Date: December 19, 2022

NMAT EXAM MODE

NMAT 2022 is a computer-based exam. It will have three sections – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL NMAT APPLICATION FORM

Go to the official website of NMAT 2022 at nmat.org

Register yourself by creating an account.

Choose the schools to send your scores under the “Schools Preference” section.

You must upload a photograph that bears likeness to you and the photograph on your Photo ID.

Once your payment is done, your schedule exam option will be activated in your dashboard.

Schedule your exam. You can book any slot after 24 hours from the time of booking.

Select the exam mode, whether you want to take the exam at the Test Centre or Online Proctored at Home.

Pay the required NMAT registration fee. Submit the form.

Download the NMAT 2022 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NMAT 2022 APPLICATION FEE

Test Registration: INR 2800 + applicable taxes

INR 2800 + applicable taxes Retake: INR 2800 + applicable taxes

INR 2800 + applicable taxes Additional Score: Reports (beyond first five): INR 300 per Score Report + applicable taxes

INR 300 per Score Report + applicable taxes Reschedule: INR 1200 + applicable taxes.

For more details, check the official website of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).