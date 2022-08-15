NMAT 2022 Registration Updates: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will end the registration process for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 on October 10, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the NMAT application form 2022 by visiting the official website of NMAT at nmat.org. This year, the NMAT exam is scheduled to be held on October 10, 2022, at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. For more details, read below.Also Read - BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in| Details Inside

NMAT 2022 Registration Dates

NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: August 01, 2022

NMAT 2022 Registration ends: October 10, 2022

Exam Delivery Start Date: October 10, 2022

Exam Delivery End Date: December 19, 2022

Candidates can check the registration fee, steps to fill up the application form, and other details here.

NMAT Application Form 2022: Check Steps to Fill Online

Visit the official website of NMAT 2022 at nmat.org

Register yourself by creating an account.

Choose the schools to send your scores under the “Schools Preference” section.

You must upload a photograph that bears likeness to you and the photograph on your Photo ID.

Once your payment is realized, your schedule exam option will be activated in your dashboard.

Schedule your exam. You can book any slot after 24 hours from the time of booking.

Select the exam mode, whether you want to take the exam at the Test Centre or Online Proctored at Home.

Pay the required NMAT registration fee. Submit the form.

Download the NMAT 2022 application form and take a printout of it for further reference.

NMAT 2022 Section-wise Topic Coverage

Language Skills: Reading Comprehension, Para Forming, Error Identification Prepositions, Sentence Completion, Analogies Logical Reasoning: Critical Reasoning, Analytical Puzzles, Deductions, Other Reasoning Quantitative Skills: Number Properties, Arithmetic, Algebra and Probability, DI Caselets and Tables, DI Graphs and Charts, Data Sufficiency.

NMAT 2022 Registration Fees

Test Registration: INR 2800 + applicable taxes

INR 2800 + applicable taxes Retake: INR 2800 + applicable taxes

INR 2800 + applicable taxes Additional Score: Reports (beyond first five): INR 300 per Score Report + applicable taxes

INR 300 per Score Report + applicable taxes Reschedule: INR 1200 + applicable taxes.

NMAT Mode of Examination

NMAT 2022 is a computer-based exam. it will have three sections – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. For more details, check the official website of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: How To Prepare In Remaining Last 8 Days? Read Here