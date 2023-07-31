Home

NMAT exam 2023: Registration Begins tomorrow At mba.com/exams/nmat

GMAC will commence the registrations for Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test tomorrow, i.e., August 1. Candidates can visit the official website of NMAT at mba.com/exams/nmat and fill in the registration form online.

NMAT exam 2023 registrations will begin tomorrow.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will commence the registrations for Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test tomorrow, i.e., August 1. Candidates willing to apply for NMAT entrance exam 2023 can visit the official website of NMAT at mba.com/exams/nmat and fill in the registration form online. They can choose the date, time, exam mode, and location of the exam as per their convenience. Candidates should note that the exam allows them to apply to global B-schools in Indian, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, and Morocco. As per the official notification, the computer-based NMAT exam will be held in three sections, which includes- language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. All sections will comprise a total of 36 questions each. Candidates will have to attempt 108 questions in 120 minutes, and for a sign of relief there will be no negative marking.

NMAT exam 2023: Section-wise Topics

Language Skills: Error Identification, Analogies, Prepositions, Reading Comprehension, Para Forming, Sentence Completion

Quantitative Skills: Analytical Puzzles, Deductions, Critical Reasoning, and Other Reasoning

Logical Reasoning: Arithmetic, Algebra and Probability, Number Properties, Data Integration Graphs and Charts, Data Integration Caselets and Tables, Data Sufficiency

NMAT exam 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NMAT at mba.com/exams/nmat

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link available to register for the NMAT by GMAC

Step 3: Then, key in all the necessary details under manage NMAT profile

Step 4: Login to your account after verifying your mba.com account

Step 5: After successfully login in, proceed with your application in candidate’s dashboard

Step 6: Post form filling, select the preferred schools under the school preferences section

Step 7: Then, upload the photograph and pay the fee

Step 8: After everything is done, submit and download the confirmation page for future use

NMAT exam 2023: Key Features To Remember

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers and an equal weightage to all sections. Candidates get two retake opportunities for enhancing their marks. Results will be made available for the candidates and the participating institutes within 48 hours of exams. There are multiple testing centres located across most Indian cities.

As per the official notification, the NMAT 2023 is accepted by 49 institutes nationwide. Some of these include various campuses of SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies at Mumbai, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh, KJ Somaiya Institute of Management of Mumbai, Bhubaneswar’s Xavier University, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Punjab, Indian School of Business, ICFAI Business School of Hyderabad, Shiv Nadar University of Greater Noida and others.

It is to be noted that NMAT 2023 is also accepted by 10 leading institutes in South Africa, seven in Nigeria, eight in Philippines, and one in Morocco.

For further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat.

