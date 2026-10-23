NMAT Exam 2026: Last date to register is October 25, apply at mba.com | Check details

The registration and slot scheduling window for NMAT 2026 is officially set to close on October 25, 2026. Prospective MBA candidates can check the complete exam delivery schedule, critical deadlines, and online application guidelines on the official portal.

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NMAT 2026 registration is set to close on October 25, 2026. Representational Image

NMAT 2026 registration is set to close on October 25, 2026. Candidates can apply through the direct link on Graduate Management Admission Council’s (GMAC) official website. The examination will be held from November 2 to December 20, 2026. This exam will be held at 64 test centres across 59 cities in India. The computer-based test evaluates candidates across three sections: Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The exam will comprise 108 questions, and the exam duration is 120 minutes with equal section weightage. No negative marking for incorrect answers.

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What is NMAT?

The NMAT by GMAC 2026 exam helps students apply to participating MBA and management colleges. GMAC manages the exam registration and scheduling process. Also, students can select an available test date and time through the official dashboard. Therefore, they should complete registration before booking a slot.

NMAT Exam 2026: How to register

All candidates eligible to appear for the examination can apply online by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of GMAC at mba.com.

Click on NMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The schedule began on August 20 and will end on October 22, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMAT.

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NMAT date extension

A few days ago, the NMAT 2026 registration deadline was extended to October 25, 2026, giving candidates additional time to complete the application process. According to the latest schedule, registration and exam scheduling will remain open until October 25. The examination delivery window will begin on November 2 and continue until December 20, 2026.