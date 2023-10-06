Home

Education

NMC Reverses Decision to Change Passing Marks to 40% for MBBS Subjects With Two Papers; Official Notice Here

NMC Reverses Decision to Change Passing Marks to 40% for MBBS Subjects With Two Papers; Official Notice Here

The National Medical Commission(NMC), the Indian regulatory body has released an important notice regarding the newly amendment in Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines.

NMC Reverses Decision to Change Passing Marks to 40% for MBBS Subjects With Two Papers; Official Notice Here.

NMC CBME Guidelines 2023: The National Medical Commission(NMC), the Indian regulatory body has released an important notice regarding the newly amendment in Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines. As per the official notice, the Commission has withdrawn its decision to drop the passing marks to 40% for MBBS subjects having two papers. One can check the official notice by visiting the NMC’s website at nmc.org.in. “This is in continuation to new Amendment in GBME guidelines issued through “Corrigendum” bearing No.F.No.U/14021/B/2023-UGMEB dated 01.09.2023 where a new amendment was introduced to the CBME Guidelines vide page number -5g. After thorough consideration of the subject matter, it has been decided that retrospective effect in this connection is not possible,” the Commission in an official notification said.

Trending Now

Earlier on September 1, a learner must secure a minimum of 40% marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subjects. However, after thorough consideration of the subject matter, the Commission has decided that retrospective effect in this connection is not possible.

You may like to read

NMC CBME Curriculum Official Notice PDF(Direct Link)

What Was the New Amended Page 58 of CBME Guidelines?

In Subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure minimum 40% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject.

minimum 40% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject. Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate shall obtain 50% marks in aggregate and 60:40 (minimum) or 40:60 (minimum) in University conducted examination separately in Theory and in Practical(practical includes, practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject.

What Was the Actual Amended Page 58 of CBME Guidelines?

Page 58 of CBME Guidelines

In subjects that have two papers, the learners must secure minimum 50% of marks in aggregate(both papers together) to pass in the said subject.

minimum 50% of marks in aggregate(both papers together) to pass in the said subject. Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate shall obtain 50 % marks in University conducted examination separately in Theory and in Practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject.

For more details, check the official website of the National Medical Commission(NMC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES