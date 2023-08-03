Home

Education

NMC Releases CBME Curriculum Regulation 2023; No Admission Beyond August 30. PDF Inside

NMC Releases CBME Curriculum Regulation 2023; No Admission Beyond August 30. PDF Inside

NMC Regulation 2023: The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released the Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Regulation, 2023.

NMC Releases CBME Curriculum Regulation 2023; No Admission Beyond August 30. PDF Inside.

NMC Regulation 2023: The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released the Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Regulation, 2023. The new Graduate Medical Education Regulations attempt to stand on the shoulder of the contributions and efforts of resource persons, teachers, and students (past and present). It intends to take the learner to provide health care to the evolving needs of the nation and the world. One can check the regulation pdf by visiting the official website of the Commission at nmc.org.in.

Trending Now

No Admission Beyond August 30 From Academic Year 2024-25

According to the guidelines, the Universities will organize admission timing and admission process in such a way that teaching in the first Professional year commences with induction through the Foundation Course by August 1 of each year from the academic year 2024-25. There will be no admission of students in respect of any academic session beyond August 30 from the academic year 2024-25.

CBME Curriculum Regulation 2023: Check Duration, Course Work Details

Every learner will have to undergo a period of certified study extending over 4 and a half academic years, divided into four professional years from the date of commencement of the course to the date of completion of examination which shall be followed by one year of compulsory rotating internship. Each academic year will have at least 39 teaching weeks with a minimum of eight hours of working on each day including one hour as a lunch break. Didactic lectures will not exceed one-third of the schedule; two third of the schedule will include interactive sessions, practicals, clinical or/and group discussions. The learning process should include clinical experiences, problem-oriented approach, case studies and community health care activities.

Supplementary Examinations Date And Time

Supplementary examinations and declaration of results will be processed within 3-6 weeks from the date of declaration of the results of the main examination for every professional year, so that the candidates, who pass, can join the main batch for progression.

What if Students Fails in Supplementary Examinations?

“If the candidate fails in the supplementary examination of first MBBS, he shall join the batch of next academic /subsequent year. There shall be no supplementary batches. Partial attendance of examination in any subject shall be counted as an attempt,” NMC in an official notification said.

NMC (CBME) Regulation, 2023 PDF – Direct Link

Check Exam Pattern

The period of 4% years is divided as follows: Phase I – Total 12 months

First Professional phase of 12 months including a Foundation Course of one week and university exams. It shall consist of – Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Introduction to Community Medicine, Humanities, Professional development including Attitude, Ethics & Communication (AETCOM) module, farnily adoption programme through village outreach where-in each student shall adopt minimum of three (03) families and preferably at least five (05) families, Pandemic module and early clinical exposure, ensuring alignment & all types of integration and simulation-based learning.

Phase II- Second Professional (12 months) including university exams

dPhase III- 30 months a. Third Professional Part I (12 months, including University exams) b. Electives c. Thir professional PART ii(18 months, including University Exam)

For more details, refer to the Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Regulation, 2023-National Medical Commission.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES