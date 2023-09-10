Home

Education

NMC Medical Colleges Final List 2023-24: Check Total Number of UG/PG Seats, Course, Other Details

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released a final list of colleges with the total number of Seats (UGs & PGs) after Approval by the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB)

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released a final list of colleges with the total number of Seats (UGs & PGs) after Approval by the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) in the Year 2023-24. Candidates can check the list of colleges by visiting the official website of the Commission at nmc.org.in. The list consists of the name of the college, state, course, type of application, the total number of PG Seats after Approval by MARB, and the total number of UG Seats after Approval by MARB.

“Medical Commission recently that several forged/fake letters of permission have been issued to various colleges on behalf of Member/President, MARB whereas no such communications have been sent to the Colleges in this regard,” reads the official notification. “lt is clarified that this is these are the colleges approvals, LOPs or renewal given for this academic year,” the notice further reads.

How to Check NMC Medical Colleges Final List 2023-24?

